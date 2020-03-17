Coronavirus: Premiership clubs eager to finish season in June

Saracens won the Premiership title in 2019

Premiership Rugby clubs have a "strong preference" to finish the season as planned in June, rather than abandon or extend the campaign into the summer.

The league has been put on hold for an initial five-week period because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Premiership final is scheduled for 20 June at Twickenham.

"There is a shared ambition to try to get our competition completed at an appropriate time," said Northampton boss Mark Darbon.

"Our strong preference is to get things finished this year and move onto the next one without damaging that one too.

"The league is doing a lot of thinking around scenarios and what our options are to come back after a postponement and complete the competition with integrity."

Not only are international rugby tours still scheduled for July, but standard player contracts finish at the end of June, which further complicates the situation.

"We are trying to ensure we get his season finished by the 30th of June wherever possible," Bristol Bears chief executive Mark Tainton told Bristol Live.

"If the season does run later than that then it (contracts) is something all the Premiership clubs and Premiership Rugby will have to seriously look at, not just with players' contracts but with the salary cap and all those other issues we might have with the governing body."

Northampton have sent their players away from the club for three weeks, and have given them individual programmes to stay fit.

And while Darbon says Saints will lose between £300,000-400,000 for every home game cancelled, he feels they are in a position to survive financially.

"It's a huge concern," Darbon admitted. "The Premiership clubs are losing 45 million pounds or so cumulatively and we are one of those loss-making clubs.

"But by the same token we are in a decent position with a strong balance sheet. We are planning for a major implication but we are confident we can get through this."