Coronavirus: Josh Taylor's title defence postponed

Josh Taylor's defence of his WBA and IBF world titles against Thailand's Apinun Khongsong has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scot, 29, was due to make his first defence of his super-lightweight belts at the Hydro in Glasgow on 2 May.

A new date has yet to be announced, while refunds are available for fans.

Dundee fighter Paul Kean's WBO European super-welterweight title fight with Hamzah Sheeraz, scheduled for London's O2 Arena on 11 April has also been postponed.

A statement from Queensbury Promotions said: "Following the guidelines and advisory measures announced by both the Government and The British Boxing Board of Control, Queensberry Promotions feel it would be inappropriate to proceed with any forthcoming Boxing promotions in front of live audiences during April and May.

"Refunds are available from the point of purchase. We are currently working with the SSE Hydro, Top Rank and MTK Global to identify a suitable alternative date to reschedule the event for the Scottish fans."

More to follow.