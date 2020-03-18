Jake Armstrong: Bristol Bears prop signs one-year extension

Jake Armstrong (right) joined Bristol Bears from Championship side Jersey Reds in the summer of 2018

Bristol Bears prop Jake Armstrong has signed a one-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old made four appearances last season but has not featured this term because of injury.

"Jake has been unlucky with injuries during his time here, but has shown his exciting potential and an excellent, hard-working attitude," director of rugby Pat Lam told the club website.

"Because of these qualities, he deserves more time to show what he can do at this level."