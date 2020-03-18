Rob Webber: Ex-England hooker to leave Sale for Jersey Reds coaching role

Rob Webber joined Sale Sharks from Bath ahead of the 2016 season

Sale’s former England hooker Rob Webber is to join Championship side Jersey Reds as forwards coach.

The 33-year-old will replace Neil Tunnah at the end of the season in what will be his first coaching role.

Webber made 16 appearances for England between 2012 and 2015, winning his final cap against Australia at Twickenham during the 2015 World Cup.

He has played more than 300 games in a career that has aso included spells with Leeds, Wasps and Bath.

“We’ve spoken to some very high quality individuals about the role, but Rob stood out and I’ve had a lot of positive endorsements from people I respect,” Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

“He knows the game and is very articulate and I believe his character will really transmit itself to the others he’ll be working with.“

As well as Biljon, Webber will work alongside assistant coach Ed Robinson - the son of former England and Scotland boss Andy - at the island club.