Coronavirus: Schools' Cup trophy to be shared by Wallace and Royal School Armagh

The Ulster Schools' Cup trophy will be shared by Wallace High School and Royal School Armagh after Irish Rugby bosses cancelled all remaining domestic fixtures this season.

The final was due to take place at Kingspan Stadium on its traditional St Patrick's Day date on Tuesday but was postponed because of coronavirus.

The only other time the competition wasn't completed was in 1911.

Wallace were aiming for a first triumph with Armagh's last win in 2004.

Thursday's IRFU statement said that cup competitions would be shared by finalists, where they had reached the decider stage.