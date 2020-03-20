Irish domestic rugby season to conclude with immediate effect

There will be no league or cup winners in any competition organised at a national level

Irish Rugby's 2019-20 domestic season is to conclude with immediate effect due to growing concerns regarding coronavirus.

The Irish Rugby Football Union said it wants to play its part in combating the virus and give clubs the chance to prepare for the 2020-21 season.

The directive applies to all incomplete national and provincial competitions.

Cups will be shared by finalists, where cup competitions have reached the final fixture, and there will be no promotion or relegation in any of the men's five divisions of the Energia Men's All-Ireland League.

The planned expansion of the women's All-Ireland League for the 2020/21 season remains in place.

"The decision to end the domestic rugby season for 2019/20 has not been made lightly. All options were discussed and the IRFU is satisfied it has arrived at the only equitable solution," said IRFU director of rugby development Colin McEntee.