Coronavirus: Wasps and Worcester Warriors to take 25% pay cut

Wasps and Worcester are fifth and 10 respectively in the Premiership

Premiership sides Wasps and Worcester Warriors have both announced 25% pay cuts because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The wage cut will come into effect on 1 April and it is understood other Premiership clubs are in talks with their players over similar measures.

Wasps and Worcester say the wages cut will not apply to lower paid staff.

Scottish football club Hearts said on Thursday they were asking players and staff to take a 50% pay cut.

"These are extraordinary times which call for extraordinary and robust measures," Wasps chief executive Stephen Vaughan told the club website.

"I spoke with (interim head coach) Lee Blackett and senior members of the playing squad last night [Thursday], and we then communicated this message to the wider team and colleagues.

"I could not be more proud of their response, understanding and determination to help the club in such testing times."

In a statement, Worcester said: "We appreciate this is not an ideal situation for anyone but we hope that with the support of our loyal and dedicated staff in these difficult and challenging times that we can manage our way through this period."

Earlier on Friday, the Rugby Football Union confirmed the end of the season for all levels below the Premiership following the coronavirus outbreak.