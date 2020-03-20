Coronavirus: Wasps leading #makethatcall movement to help vulnerable

Brad Shields has won eight England caps, the most recent against Scotland in March 2019

Coronavirus may be disrupting everyone's lives, causing worry and anguish, but one Premiership rugby club is now reaching out to the most vulnerable.

Wasps have launched the #makethatcall movement which sees players ring up fans in isolation simply to have a chat and offer support.

One of those taking part is England and Wasps flanker Brad Shields.

"It's to check in on people who might be isolated or might be alone, potentially missing out on something they're used to doing," the 28-year-old told 5 Live Breakfast.

"That causes a bit of a mental strain on people and we wanted to try and ease that pain a little bit."

Other top-flight clubs are now following suit, including Leicester Tigers and Gloucester, while Wasps Netball players are also checking in on fans.

Shields said he had spoken to one Wasps fan, Brian, who usually babysits his grandchildren.

"He can't do that at the moment so he's really gutted about that," he said.

Another supporter Shields has been in contact with is Terry, who will not be able to celebrate his 70th birthday with family this weekend.

"It was pretty surreal. I answered the phone and there's this bloke singing happy birthday to me and it's an England rugby player," Terry told 5 Live Breakfast.

"It's such a good thing they're doing to keep in contact with the fans. Even though I'm shut away at home it's good to keep communicating."