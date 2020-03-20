Coronavirus: Welsh Rugby Union cancel all league and cup games

Brecon celebrated winning the league and WRU National Plate last season

The Welsh Rugby Union has cancelled all league and cup competitions for the rest of the season due to coronavirus.

The cancellation means there will be no promotion or relegation in any WRU league, with all teams remaining in their current division.

The WRU's decision was made given no team had mathematically won any league and 1,113 fixtures would still need to be played to complete competitions.

"We did not take this decision lightly," said WRU CEO Martyn Phillips.

The cancellation also includes the cross-border competition between Welsh and Scottish clubs due to kick off in April.

Medical staff at a WRU meeting on 20 March said it would be "socially irresponsible" to risk adding to the burden already on NHS staff.

Phillips admitted knowing what to do had been a tough call.

"It is not intended to in any way diminish the games that have already taken place or the efforts of everyone involved," he added.

"We were particularly aware of the impact on clubs with the potential to be promoted or win competitions.

"But in the end we have had to make the decision to ensure we play our part in safeguarding Welsh communities."