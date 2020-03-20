Rowland Phillips: Ex-Wales international leaves role as Wales women coach

Rowland Phillips and daughter Carys who has won 51 caps for Wales, but was not selected for this year's Six Nations

Wales women's head coach Rowland Phillips has left his role.

Phillips' departure comes after a period where he has been absent from his role without an explanation.

The WRU said in October that Phillips would miss two Test matches as he was "taking some time away."

Phillips missed all of Wales' autumn matches and this year's Six Nations with his absence unexplained. The WRU say he has "left his role as he wanted to seek other opportunities."

"The Welsh Rugby Union would like to thank Rowland for his contribution and commitment during his time with us and wish him well in his future endeavours," the WRU said in a short statement confirming his departure.

Coaches Chris Horsman, Geraint Lewis and Gareth Wyatt have been filling in for Phillips.