Kingspan Stadium: Ulster offer facility to Department of Health

Ulster have not played at Kingspan Stadium since 22 February

Ulster have offered use of Kingspan Stadium to the Department of Health to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Club CEO Jonny Petrie said on twitter that the department is free to use the facility however they see fit as they tackle the pandemic.

The GAA has already agreed for Croke Park to be used as a drive-by Covid-19 test clinic for north Dublin.

Stadia across the UK and Ireland are currently unoccupied with sport almost completely halted by the virus.

Ulster have not played at their Belfast home since 22 February, and could be facing a lengthy period of inactivity.

The Pro14 is indefinitely suspended while there is no indication as to when the European Champions Cup quarter-finals may be played, although tournament organisers say they remain committed to finishing the competition.