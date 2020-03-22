Harry Williams: England prop signs new Exeter Chiefs deal

Harry Williams is in his fifth season with Exeter

England prop Harry Williams has signed a new "long-term" deal with Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs.

The 28-year-old has made 98 appearances for the Devon club since arriving from Championship side Jersey in 2015.

Williams said it was an "easy decision" to commit to an extended stay at Sandy Park.

"Since I came to the club it's been awesome and I've loved pretty much every minute of it," Williams told the club website.

"I knew when I left Jersey that I was moving to an ambitious club who would bring the best out of me and challenge me in a testing environment. That's been the case from day one, but I still feel there is more to come from me."

Williams, who has won 18 England caps, started for Exeter in the 2017 Premiership grand final, helping them to their maiden title.

The prop says he is "looking forward to what the future holds" for both him and the club.

"We're not happy sitting on our laurels and just accepting that we're going do this and that," said Williams, whose new deal has come while the Premiership is on hold during the coronavirus outbreak.

"As a professional, you always feel you can kick on and get more out of yourselves. Here at Exeter, everything is laid out for us and the club give us a great foundation from which to build."