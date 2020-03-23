WRU chief Phillips to stay on due to coronavirus

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips (right) appointed Wayne Pivac to replace Warren Gatland as the new Wales coach in 2019

Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] chief executive Martyn Phillips will stay on in his role "for the foreseeable future."

It was announced in January Phillips would leave the post this summer.

The WRU say the coronavirus pandemic has "prompted a rethink" for Phillips.

"Martyn has resolutely and determinedly stepped up to meet the challenges posed by the current world health crisis in the last days and weeks and it is a hugely positive development," WRU chairman Gareth Davies said.

Phillips, who appointed Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, had been set to leave after five years in charge.

"Martyn will provide the stability and continuity we will so desperately need to ensure that Welsh rugby, from grassroots right through to the senior international and professional game, navigates these challenges and hits the ground running once this pandemic is over," Davies added.

"With so many moving parts and so much uncertainty about the immediate future of our game, it is hugely reassuring to now know that we will continue to be in Martyn's safe hands for as long as is necessary."

The WRU had already begun the process of hiring Phillips' successor, having formed a selection panel and instructed recruitment agencies, but those efforts are being paused.

"It has been my great privilege to work for Welsh rugby over the last five years and it has become clear to us all that now is not a good time to begin the transition to a new CEO, so I am only too pleased to continue in the role as we negotiate unprecedented circumstances," Phillips said.

"Our goal is simple. We have set ourselves the goal to emerge from this crisis with the WRU and all teams and clubs, whether they be amateur, semi-professional or professional, intact and able to have a sustainable future.

"I know how much rugby means to Wales and I am committed to stay until such a time as we reach calmer waters and we can again enjoy what sport and rugby means to us all.

"There are so many people across Wales making huge sacrifices at the moment to support us all through extraordinarily difficult times. Compared to the challenges they are facing and against that wider context I had no decision to make."