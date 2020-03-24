Coronavirus: Principality Stadium offered to authorities

The Principality Stadium has a retractable roof, meaning it can be turned into an indoor facility for use by the NHS

The Principality Stadium, Wales' national stadium, could be used to help authorities tackle coronavirus.

The Welsh Rugby Union [WRU] says it has approached the Welsh Assembly Government and the National Health Service about use of the facility.

The Cardiff stadium has served as a temporary hospital for use of St John and South Wales Ambulance Services.

Welsh Pro14 region Scarlets have also made their Parc y Scarlets rugby stadium in Llanelli available.

Leisure centres and other public buildings in Carmarthenshire are also to be turned into hospital wards to help health services cope with demand.

"We have approached the authorities and they're aware that our facilities will be made available if and when required," a WRU spokesperson said.

"We've worked alongside the authorities over many years at our events and they're familiar with the stadium.

"This is an incredibly fast moving and challenging time, the authorities were grateful for us getting in touch and we continue working together to monitor the situation."

The Welsh Rugby Union announced yesterday that chief executive Martyn Phillips will stay on in his role "for the foreseeable future".

The WRU say the coronavirus pandemic has "prompted a rethink" for Phillips.