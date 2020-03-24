Coronavirus: Northampton Saints cut player and staff salaries

Northampton Saints are the eighth Premiership club to announce their players are taking pay cuts

Northampton Saints have become the latest Premiership club to say they will reduce players and staff's salaries by 25% from 1 April.

Saints said the move would not apply to employees below a certain salary.

Seven other top-flight clubs have already announced similar cuts.

On 16 March, rugby of all levels across England was suspended by the Rugby Football Union until at least 14 April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bristol Bears have confirmed an undisclosed-size cut to pay, while Harlequins, Leicester Tigers, Gloucester, Saracens, Wasps, and Worcester have already announced 25% pay cuts, from 1 April.

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said in a statement: "The outbreak is now creating significant stress on our business model, as it is for other clubs in our league and, indeed, for sports and entertainment businesses more broadly.

"Whilst we are extremely confident we can weather this storm, on the basis of these unique circumstances the club’s board are unanimous that we have to make timely and difficult decisions in order to protect Northampton Saints for the foreseeable future.

"Alongside a number of other financial management measures, the board have therefore taken the decision to reduce salaries for all of the club’s players and staff by 25%, effective from 1 April.

"This reduction will not apply to staff remunerated below a certain salary threshold to ensure they are protected.

"Clearly, this is not a decision that was taken lightly, but it was a necessary adjustment to make to reduce our cost base with immediate effect.

"I consulted with our director of rugby Chris Boyd, our club captain and RPA representative Alex Waller, and several senior members of the playing squad on Friday afternoon before communicating this decision to the rest of the club’s staff.

"I could not be prouder of how the playing group, support staff and commercial team reacted to the news."