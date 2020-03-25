Coronavirus: Health crisis far more important than taking pay cuts - Dan Biggar

Dan Biggar was forced off 20 minutes into Northampton's most recent defeat to Saracens

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says the extent of the coronavirus health crisis is far more important than a pay cut by his club Northampton Saints.

The Midlands club have reduced the salaries of most higher-earning employees by 25% in line with many other English Premiership sides.

Premiership Rugby is currently suspended until 14 April.

"There are far more important things going on at the minute," Biggar told the Saints website.

"We've got to stick together and get on with it.

"Everyone needs to listen to the guidance we've been given, and stay safe at home.

"These are incredibly tough times for everyone at the moment - families, livelihoods, businesses, and everything else too."

Biggar, whose last game was Wales's Six Nations defeat by England on 7 March, is training at home as he recovers from a minor knee problem.

The fly-half has been spending time in the garden with his young son, but admits he has been watching more football than rugby on TV.

"I'm really enjoying watching the Premier League years back from the early 2000s," he added.

"That's what is on my TV quite a lot at the moment.

"I'm a big Manchester United fan so I've had some tough years to put up with recently, but they look like they're back on the up now."