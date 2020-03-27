Bath Rugby: Club latest to confirm salary reductions for players and staff

Bath were sixth in the Premiership when the season was suspended

Bath have joined the majority of Premiership clubs by reducing wages in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A 25% cut has been agreed from 1 April except for their lower-earning players and staff.

The Premiership has been postponed until 14 April but the season has finished for all competitions below.

“We will ensure we support our people where they are facing serious financial difficulty,” Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald said.

“Whilst the clear intention of the league and the clubs is to get back to playing rugby as soon as possible, the financial impact is significant and immediate.

“The decision will remain under constant review whilst we wait to start playing rugby again.”

All Premiership clubs, with the exception of Exeter, are understood to have taken the same decision, with Bristol announcing an undisclosed reduction.

Bath also confirmed their training facilities at nearby Farleigh Hungerford and all operations at The Rec have been closed.