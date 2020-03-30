Moldova prop Gheorghe Gajion to leave Ospreys for French club Aurillac

Gheorghe Gajion has previously played in Italy and France

Moldova prop Gheorghe Gajion will leave Ospreys at the end of 2019-20 to play in French rugby's second tier.

The 27-year-old will play in Pro 2 for Aurillac after signing a two-year deal.

Gajion joined Ospreys for 2018-19 and his place in Ospreys' squad will be filled by Bristol Bears' Nicky Thomas, who is returning to his home region.

Ospreys stated: "We would like to thank Gajion for his contribution to the region and wish him all the best for the future."