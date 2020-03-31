Wayne Pivac and WRU chief Martyn Phillips take 25% wage cuts amid pandemic

Martyn Phillips (L) joined WRU chairman Gareth Davies in announcing Wayne Pivac (R) as Warren Gatland's Wales coach successor in July, 2018

Wales coach Wayne Pivac and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Martyn Phillips will each take a 25% pay cut because of the coronavirus crisis.

The WRU has also announced other staff members will take a 10% wage cut as it tries to meet financial challenges while the sport is on hold.

The measures will come into force on Wednesday, 1 April.

"I have been struck by the efforts and attitude of all WRU staff during this crisis," said Phillips.

With no stadium events happening and pressure on other income streams, and following in-depth reviews of potential 'return to rugby' dates, the governing body has implemented what it describes as "a comprehensive plan for cost savings".

The first part of that plan, the reduction of outgoings and a review of ongoing projects, has already delivered cash savings for the WRU.

Phase two included a review of staff costs.

Senior rugby staff will join Pivac, Phillips and some fellow WRU executives in taking take a 25% salary reduction.

According to business need, further staff will take pay cuts of either 25% or 10% with the difference broadly accounted for by the extent to which roles are directly related to professional rugby.

Furloughing, in accordance with the government's Job Retention Scheme, will be implemented where applicable until the end of May.

"As businesses across the country are faced with similar difficult decisions, adopting this new policy was made all the more challenging as everywhere you look everyone at the WRU has 'rolled up their sleeves' and adapted," said Phillips.

"However, we have taken these steps to aim to safeguard jobs and protect the medium and long-term health of the game in Wales. We remain focused on our goal to come out of the other side of this crisis."

Phillips said negotiations over players' salaries are ongoing.

"We are continuing our constructive dialogue with the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) and the regions," said Phillips.

"This includes an exchange of information with the WRPA, particularly around the complex financials involved, so that all parties can come to an informed decision. We are working as quickly as possible to bring this to a conclusion."

Operational staff at Principality Stadium have been offered the opportunity to continue in full-time work supporting NHS staff as the national ground is transformed into a fully-functional field hospital.

"The speed and efficiency with which our stadium is being transformed into a hospital is just one example of the hard work and dedication of our team," added Phillips.

"I know there will be hardship to endure, but equally I know that all our staff have the very best interests of Welsh rugby and the wider community in Wales at heart and that we will get through these tough times together."

