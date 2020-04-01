Biggar: Second-tier Scottish champions 'gutted' by null and void verdict

Biggar will remain in National Division 1 next season

Biggar are "gutted" to be denied promotion to the men's Scottish Premiership despite their comprehensive title triumph, admits club president John Bogle.

Scottish Rugby declared the domestic season null and void on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biggar, who had just two games left, had already won National Division 1 to secure a second successive promotion.

"The end result is quite depressing," Bogle said.

"We had managed to get through the bulk of our season and even been presented with the trophy.

"The club is gutted. We've worked hard on a four-year plan, pulled it off and through no fault of our own - or the SRU to be fair - we are not getting promotion."

Scottish Rugby says the decision was reached after "an exhaustive consultation process" involving the clubs, championship and competition committee members and the governing body's development department.

Five options over how to resolve the season were given to clubs, with around half opting for null and void.

"They went with the majority and that's democracy I suppose," Bogle added. "It's not for me to say [whether clubs put self-interest before the greater good of the game], every club has to defend its own position.

"There were obvious problems with other leagues, that was for the SRU to contemplate and obviously they have and come up with their resolution.

"We need to gather the committee round and see if we feel there is any avenue [of appeal] we could pursue. Given the circumstances are pretty unique, I don't think there is."