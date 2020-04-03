Cory Hill: Wales lock to join Cardiff Blues from Dragons

Lock Cory Hill has made 25 appearances for Wales

Wales lock Cory Hill is set to leave Dragons to return to his home region Cardiff Blues for the 2020-21 season.

Hill came through the Blues academy system and played for English club Moseley before moving to Dragons in 2013.

The 28-year-old made his Wales debut against Australia in 2016 and can play second-row or flanker.

Hill travelled to Japan as part of the 2019 World Cup squad, but injury ruled him out during the tournament.

He was back for the 2020 Six Nations, helping Wales beat Italy in coach Wayne Pivac' first tournament game in charge.

Hill missed the next three matches through injury before being recalled for Wales' final Six Nations match against Scotland on 14 March before the game was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.