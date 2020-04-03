Jack Maunder: Exeter scrum-half signs new deal at Sandy Park

Jack Maunder won his sole England cap in 2017

Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Jack Maunder has signed a new deal with the Premiership club.

The 22-year-old has made 67 appearances for Exeter since making is debut in October 2016.

The once-capped England international is the son of club great Andy and older brother of emerging scrum-half Sam.

"Obviously, I'm very happy. It's a club that myself and my family have had a big association with for a number of years," Maunder said.

Maunder's new unspecified-length deal comes two months after he was recalled to the England squad for the Six Nations.

While he failed to add to the solitary senior cap that he earned against Argentina in 2017, he said the recognition gave him "a real lift".

"The call-up did come as a bit of a surprise, I wasn't really expecting it, but it was great," he continued.

"As a player you want to push yourself and be playing at the highest level you can, but to do that and be in that environment, you have to be doing well for your club.

"If I'm not performing well for Exeter, then opportunities like that don't come. My priority, first and foremost, has to be making sure I'm doing well for Exeter and if things follow from that, that's a bonus."