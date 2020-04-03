Northampton Saints: Fiji lock Api Ratuniyarawa agrees new deal

Api Ratuniyarawa won Northampton's Breakthrough Player of the Season award in 2017-18

Northampton's Fiji international lock Api Ratuniyarawa has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

He featured at the last two World Cups and has scored five tries in 79 appearances for Saints since joining from French side Agen in 2016.

Northampton have not disclosed the length of the 33-year-old's new deal.

"He works hard and he's a great ball carrier, so he offers a lot and gives a good balance to our loose forwards," said director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"He's a good man with really good core skills, so we're very pleased to retain him.

"He's one of the senior boys here now and we've no doubt that he will continue to perform well for Northampton Saints."

Ratuniyarawa, who named his son Franklin after the Saints' stadium when he was born in 2019, hopes the club can add to the Premiership Cup victory he helped Northampton achieve 11 months ago.

"The club has really developed since I arrived, especially within the squad with many young guys coming through," he told the Saints website.

"For me and my family, playing in front of such a passionate group of fans at Franklin's Gardens is one of the most special things about playing here.

"Hopefully, with the squad we have, we can work hard and deliver some more silverware for them in the coming seasons."