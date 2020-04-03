Ross Moriarty: Wales back-rower to stay at Dragons

Ross Moriarty has played five games for the Dragons in the 2019-20 season

Wales back-rower Ross Moriarty will stay at Dragons by signing a new contract.

It is a boost for Dragons after they lost Wales second-row Cory Hill to Cardiff Blues for next season.

Moriarty is in his second season at Rodney Parade having joined from Gloucester in 2018 and has played 17 games for Dragons.

The 25-year-old has played 45 times for Wales since making his international debut against Ireland in August 2015.

Moriarty was also picked for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand before leaving early because of injury.