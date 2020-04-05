Wales wait on New Zealand & Japan summer tour verdict

Wales finished in fourth place at the 2019 Rugby World Cup after defeat by New Zealand

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says any official decision to call off Wales' summer tour is a "little way away".

Wales are scheduled to visit Japan for a one-off Test on 27 June, before two Tests in New Zealand in July.

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies has said it could be aborted because of the coronavirus crisis.

"The decision around July is still a little way away," Robinson told Newstalk ZB.

An announcement is expected by the end of April, but New Zealand coach Ian Foster has also cast doubt on Wales facing the All Blacks this summer.

Wayne Pivac's side are due to travel to face 2019 World Cup hosts Japan, before facing the All Blacks in Auckland on 4 July with a second Test in Wellington seven days later.

Wales are also supposed to also host New Zealand in Cardiff in November. They have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953.

"We are hopeful the All Blacks will play this season - whether that be on our shores or overseas we will have to wait and see exactly what that might look like at the moment," said Robinson.

"The conversations with the northern hemisphere are encouraging with the flexibility for later in the year but that will depend on a closer understanding when we get back on the field."

Speaking last month, WRU chairman Davies said he thought planned international rugby this summer could make way to allow suspended domestic competitions to be completed.

"I suppose a good outcome would be the pandemic subsides and is over by May, June," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"Then this season could be completed if you like in terms of early summer.

"Obviously I expect the overseas tours to the southern hemispheres would be aborted but then they [southern hemisphere rugby] would be able to play their delayed Super Rugby and Rugby Championship so it could fit in nicely but that's obviously presuming the virus has been eradicated."