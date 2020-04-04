Welsh Rugby Union's Geraint John pays tribute to Peter Goodfellow

Geraint John (L) and Peter Goodfellow were teammates at Cardiff RFC in the early 1980s

The Welsh Rugby Union's Geraint John has paid tribute to former player Peter Goodfellow, who has died aged 58.

Goodfellow, a full-back, played for Cardiff, Penarth, Newbridge, Bridgend and Glamorgan Wanderers.

Former Wales assistant coach John, the WRU's community director, played alongside Goodfellow at Cardiff.

"He was a good, genuine person who loved his sport and his family," John said.

"He was a talented rugby player - a left-footer. He was a player you hated playing against, but everybody you talk to will say he was a great person.

"It is interesting when you put a message on social media and see how many people respond.

"You see people from all these clubs passing on their best wishes and saying really good things about him. He was a social person and always enjoyed people's company."

Goodfellow, the son of the late Cardiff RFC legend Peter snr, was also a talented cricketer - he captained hometown team Penarth - and played golf.

Cardiff Blues said on social media they were "awfully sad" to hear of Goodfellow's passing, while ex-Wales international Mark Ring described him as a "superb all-round rugby player and cricketer".

"He would always watch the Blues or Cardiff RFC - he would always be on the terraces, never in the stand, and wouldn't miss a game," added John, a former Bridgend, Cardiff and Llanelli player.

"A lot of people may play the game but tell me they don't watch much rugby, but Pete loved his sport and loved watching games.

"You can see in all the pictures of him - he is either watching a game, playing a game or he has a beer in his hand. That's the way he was."