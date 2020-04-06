Pro14: Edinburgh & Leinster final one of options on table

Last year's Pro14 final was between Glasgow Warriors and Leinster at Celtic Park

A one-off final between conference leaders Edinburgh and Leinster has been mooted as Pro14 officials explore all possible options to finish the season.

Earlier this month, the league for clubs from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy and South Africa was suspended.

The league are eager to avoid declaring the campaign null and void and are working on a number of outcomes.

One scenario is a shortened campaign, with the league going straight to play-off semi-finals or finals.

That would be based on existing standings, meaning a potential final between the two current conference leaders, Leinster and Edinburgh.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with the rugby calendar across all competitions.

The Six Nations Championship remains unfinished, all domestic club leagues in Scotland have been declared null and void, and all leagues in England have been brought to a premature end with the exception of the Premiership.

World Rugby is currently working on how best to adapt the schedule when rugby is allowed to resume.

There is a growing sense that all international summer tours - including Scotland's Test matches in South Africa and New Zealand in July - will have to be cancelled.

Should that come to pass, that could open the door for clubs to resume training in July - should government policy allow - with the aim of playing the remainder of the existing Pro14 season in August and September.

It's accepted that players would need at least four weeks of training before they could return to competitive action.