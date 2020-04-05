Dave Ewers: Exeter Chiefs forward signs new 'long-term' contract

Dave Ewers has spent more than 10 years with Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs forward Dave Ewers has signed a new "long-term" contract.

The 29-year-old made his debut for the club in 2009 and has made 161 appearances for the side which was leading the Premiership when the season was halted because of coronavirus.

The Zimbabwe-born back-rower was called up to train with the England senior side in 2016.

"If you look at the squad, all the boys are of an age where they are hitting their prime," he told the club website.

Ewers has joined Ben Moon, Harry Williams and Jack Maunder in extending his contract with the Chiefs.