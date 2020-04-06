Premier 15s: Sale and Exeter replace Richmond and Firwood Waterloo in women's top flight

The first season of Premier 15s women's rugby began in 2017

Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks have been granted places in the top flight of women's rugby in England for three years, starting from next season.

Richmond and Firwood Waterloo Ladies have lost their places in the Premier 15s as a result after their re-applications were rejected.

Both had the right of appeal, but have confirmed they will not do so.

Richmond were the powerhouse of women's rugby at the turn of the century, winning the old Premiership five times.

The 2019-20 season was cancelled on 20 March because of the coronavirus pandemic, along with all men's leagues below the Premiership.

Nicky Ponsford, the RFU's Head of Women's Performance, said both Exeter and Sale - who have the support of their respective Premiership men's clubs - would "undoubtedly add quality to the decision both on and off the field".

She continued: "The quality of the applications was very high.

"This process allows us to recognise the input of current clubs but still open up the league to potential new entrants with a geographical spread maintained where possible and that's reflected in the results."

Bristol Bears, Gloucester-Hartpury, Harlequins, Loughborough Lightning, Saracens and Wasps were already guaranteed their place in the 10-team competition until the end of the 2022-23 season as the top-six ranked sides.

All other clubs had to re-tender alongside any potential new entrants and following initial submissions, the RFU completed the interviews via conference calls two weeks ago.

As a result of that process, Worcester Warriors and DMP Durham Sharks retained their places in the league.

Since the introduction of the Premier 15s, Richmond have struggled to keep the pace with other sides, particularly those supported by men's professional clubs.

Before this season finished due to the coronavirus outbreak they were ninth in the table, with Firwood Waterloo Ladies bottom, both with only one win.

Firwood are part of the same Merseyside club as the men's side who play in RFU North One West division, but have never finished higher than ninth in the league..

Following the RFU decision, Richmond described it as "another blow for traditional rugby clubs".

They said in a statement: "Richmond Rugby has been at the forefront of women's rugby for nearly 35 years and to this day remain one of the most successful women's clubs in world rugby.

"The club has worked hard over the last three seasons and throughout this process to ensure that it complies with the minimum operating standards set by the league. We have approached every stage of the re-tender process with an open mind and with an intention to succeed.

"As such, today's announcement is very disappointing and upsetting for our current and former players, coaches, staff, sponsors, members, volunteers and supporters. "

Firwood Waterloo, meanwhile, said: "We have always blazed the trail for Women's Rugby Union in the North West and are proud to have been a founder member of the league.

"Unfortunately in sport, for some teams to win, others have to lose and we were unable to find enough wins on and off the pitch over the first three years to retain our place."

The 10-team Premier 15s line up from 2020-21 until 2022-23:

Bristol Bears

DMP Durham Sharks

Exeter Chiefs

Gloucester-Hartpury

Harlequins

Loughborough Lightning

Sale Sharks

Saracens Women

Wasps

Worcester Warriors

Since the inception of the league in 2017-18, Saracens won the first two titles and were on course to add a third crown before the season was halted by coronavirus.

Sarries were two points clear at the top of the table when the RFU declared the Premier 15s season "null and void" as there was no promotion or relegation to take into account.

Meanwhile, the RFU has also confirmed that the Premier 15s Development League will no longer take place from next season.