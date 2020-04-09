Lee Blackett: Wasps appoint interim boss as full-time head coach

Lee Blackett first joined Wasps prior to the 2015-16 season

Wasps have appointed interim boss Lee Blackett as their new head coach.

The 37-year-old has been in charge since director of rugby Dai Young's departure on 18 February.

Blackett, who was previously attack and backs coach, guided Wasps to three wins in four games before the season was suspended because of coronavirus - including a 60-10 win over Saracens.

He will work alongside Pete Atkinson, who becomes head of performance, and new forwards coach Richard Blaze.

Atkinson is set to join the club after the conclusion of his contract with Italy, while Blaze has been working with England's women's side.

"The last few months have been fantastic," said Blackett.

"I'm really excited to have the chance to work with Pete and Richard as we prepare to get the team back playing again and hopefully deliver the success this club deserves."

Wasps are currently fifth in the Premiership, two points behind the play-off places.

They were 10th when Young left in February, bringing to an end his nine-year stint at the helm.

The club were top-flight runners-up in 2017 but never won a major trophy during Young's tenure, which overlapped their move from High Wycombe to Coventry.