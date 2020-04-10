Rugby quiz: Can you name Wales' starting side v Ireland in 2005?

Whose boots? They played a big part in this game, do you know who was wearing them?

This weekend there is another chance to relive a classic match from the archive as BBC Wales brings you a series of great sporting moments to fill the void left by the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Saturday. 19 March 2005 Wales took on Ireland at the Millennium Stadium looking for a first Grand Slam since 1978.

But first can you name the starting team head coach Mike Ruddock picked for that game 15 years ago? You've got three minutes!