Dai Rees: Welshman stepping down from Hong Kong Rugby Union role

Dai Rees (centre) was previously Wales Sevens head coach

Former Dragons assistant head coach and Newport player Dai Rees is to leave his role with the Hong Kong Rugby Union after 12 years.

Rees has held a number of roles with the Union including national team coach before his appointment as Chief Rugby Operations Officer in 2017.

He will leave his role on 1 July and is to return to the UK with his family.

"It will be emotional to leave, but I'm confident that I'm leaving things in a good place," Rees said.

"I'm leaving the HKRU with a team of talented professionals who are deeply committed to the development of the game here and the people who play, referee and coach it.

"That makes me feel comfortable in my decision to focus on my family and personal interests knowing that the team we have in place is so strong."

HKRU chief executive Robbie McRobbie said Hong Kong rugby "owed a great debt to Dai for his dedication and commitment".

"His tenure has coincided with some of Hong Kong rugby's biggest milestones and we are thankful for the impact he has had on the Union and the game," McRobbie added.