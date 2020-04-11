Jonny May: England wing to rejoin Gloucester from Leicester Tigers at end of season

Jonny May is fifth on the list of all-time leading try-scorers for England

England wing Jonny May will rejoin Gloucester from fellow Premiership club Leicester Tigers at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old moved from Gloucester to Welford Road in the summer of 2017.

May said there was "only ever one club I really wanted to play for" once he had decided to leave the Tigers.

"I'm grateful to David Humphreys (director of rugby) and everyone at Gloucester who have found a way for me to rejoin," he said.

May is fifth on the list of all-time leading try-scorers for England, with 29 tries in his 56 international appearances, and was part of the team which lost in the final of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

He scored 30 tries in 44 appearances for Tigers and said he was "proud" of his time with Leicester, adding: "For numerous reasons it hasn't worked out for me to stay on at Leicester Tigers, which is a shame."

Humphreys said the deal to take May back to Kingsholm was completed during lockdown, with no Premiership games played since 8 March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We've been talking to Jonny for a little while, and were very close to an agreement before the Premiership was postponed and our discussions had to be put on hold," said former Ireland fly-half Humphreys.

"With the changing landscape in English rugby and beyond, we very much appreciated Jonny's pragmatic approach to our discussions."

More to follow.