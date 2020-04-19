Dan Biggar: Wales and Northampton fly-half keen to follow Neil Jenkins' coaching path

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales' Dan Biggar says public health is the priority, not getting back on the pitch.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar says he would love to follow in the footsteps of kicking coach mentor Neil Jenkins when he finishes his playing career.

The 30-year-old Northampton player, a tourist with the 2017 British and Irish Lions, has worked with Wales skills coach Jenkins since he was a teenager.

"I would love to give back in the same way as Jenks gave to us when we were coming through," Biggar said,

"That would be a good way to transition out of playing and into coaching."

However, Biggar says he is unlikely to seek a full-time coaching position at a club.

"If I'm being brutally honest I could not think of anything worse than being a club coach day in day out," Biggar told BBC Sport Wales' Scrum V podcast.

"I've got huge amounts of respect for those that do it, but for me personally I couldn't think of anything worse."

Biggar first started working with Jenkins when he was coming through the Ospreys academy and credits the 48-year-old - who remains Wales' record scorer with 1049 points - for much of his successful career.

"I've worked with Neil since I was 15, so 15 years now of week in week out work with him," said Biggar, who has so far claimed 439 points for Wales from 83 Tests, putting him fourth in his country's all-time standings.

"The big thing for me is his work ethic is still right up there and sometimes on the very odd occasion you think you could rest up, or you've got a couple of niggles... you've just got him in your ear saying 'let's just keep on top of things'.

"Without him there's no way I'd have been as successful in that part of the game.

"The biggest thing is that - and I mean this in the most complimentary way - he's not the most technical, he doesn't really give you technical points every two seconds.

"What he gives you is he breaks it down to your basic structure, your weaknesses and strengths. He knows with me if I'm going to miss it's because I always get a little bit out to the left, and I'll always lean a bit and get a little bit lazy.

"He's been absolutely wonderful and deserves a huge amount of credit for the work he's put in.

"I'm just trying to get him to see if he can keep going for a few more years and then hope when I retire I can look at maybe sneaking into his job!

"I'd like to do something like that."

