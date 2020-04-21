Tom James: Northampton Saints sign Doncaster Knights scrum-half

Tom James helped Doncaster finish 10th in the shortened Championship this season

Northampton Saints have signed scrum-half Tom James from Doncaster Knights for the 2020-21 Premiership campaign.

The 26-year-old was Doncaster's top scorer in 2018-19 and contributed eight tries in 18 appearances this season.

Former Loughborough player James joined the Championship side from Bedford in 2017 and featured 72 times in all.

"Saints are a club with huge ambition and a really impressive group of coaches, so I am confident it is the best place for me to improve," he said.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd told the club website: ""He just needs an opportunity to flourish and we think he'll really compliment the guys we've already got for next year in Alex Mitchell, Henry Taylor and Connor Tupai."

Saints are fourth in the Premiership, with the season yet to resume after being halted because of coronavirus.