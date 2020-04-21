Aaron Jarvis: Ex-Wales prop commits future to Dragons

Aaron Jarvis won the last of his 18 Wales caps against New Zealand in June 2016

Former Wales prop Aaron Jarvis has signed a contract extension to stay at Dragons for 2020-21.

The 33-year-old joined them in 2018 and is the latest player to commit his future to Dean Ryan's side.

Ross Moriarty, Ollie Griffiths, Rhodri Williams and Jordan Williams have already decided to stay.

"This season we have proved we're moving in the right direction and I can't wait to get back playing at Rodney Parade," said Jarvis.

Before the Pro14 season was suspended because of the coronavirus epidemic, Ryan guided his side to five wins.

They have also reached the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals where they are due to go to Bristol Bears if and when the campaign resumes.

Ryan praised Jarvis' part in their efforts, saying: "Aaron is a vastly experienced player for us who brings great composure on the field, he can play both sides of the scrum and is helping us to develop our young front row talents."

Jarvis' former teams are Bath, Ospreys and Clermont Auvergne.