Jonah Holmes: Leicester's Wales wing set to join Dragons

Jonah Holmes (right) made his Wales debut against Tonga in November, 2018

Leicester Tigers' Wales wing Jonah Holmes is set to join the Newport-based Dragons to maintain his international ambitions.

Holmes, 27, would be ineligible for Wales if he were to sign a fresh contract at Welford Road.

He has scored 24 tries in three seasons with the Tigers, and has earned three Wales caps to date.

The decision marks a second blow for Leicester after England wing Jonny May's move back to Gloucester.

Stockport-born Holmes began his career at Wasps and had a brief spell with London Welsh before making his top-flight breakthrough aged 24, running in 10 tries in 11 matches in his first campaign with Leicester.

That form, and the knowledge that Holmes' late grandmother hailed from Cwmllynfell in south Wales, attracted the attention of former Wales coach Warren Gatland.

Holmes made his debut at full-back against Tonga in November 2018, with a subsequent Six Nations debut in Italy and a third cap in a pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland in August 2019.

Although Holmes did not make the plane to Japan, he was part of the Wales squad for the 2020 Six Nations.

He would have become ineligible under Wales' selection policy if he had signed a new deal in England, and BBC Radio Leicester understands the Tigers are resigned to his departure.

Holmes will be the most experienced wing at the Dragons, who lost Hallam Amos to neighbours Cardiff Blues in 2019.

BBC Radio Leicester's Chris Egerton writes:

"Jonah Holmes' raw pace and finishing instincts have troubled defenders in the Premiership, and his strike rate is one that Dragons chief Dean Ryan will enjoy having at Rodney Parade.

"Holmes and May leaving Leicester comes just before the imminent arrival of Fijian superstar Nemani Nadolo, and leaves the way open for Scotland wing Rory Hughes to make his loan move from Glasgow a permanent one.

"It also underlines the importance for Leicester of bringing through Academy talent such as Jordan Olowofela and Joe Browning."