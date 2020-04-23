Colin Grassie: Scottish Rugby chairman to stand down in August

Colin Grassie has served as Scottish Rugby chairman since January 2017

Scottish Rugby chairman Colin Grassie is to stand down in August, 10 months before his tenure was due to end.

Having joined the board as an independent non-executive director in 2012, he became chairman in 2017.

That three-year term was extended by 18 months last December, but Grassie will now relinquish both roles at the next AGM, which is scheduled for 15 August.

Grassie will continue to focus fully on "the essential work under way during the Covid-19 crisis" until he departs.

He added: "We are facing unprecedented challenges on a daily basis and I believe we have the right people in place to tackle this head-on.

"I have been immensely proud to hold the position of chairman over the past three years and I'd like to thank every board member for their support and guidance."

The board's nominations committee will now begin the search for Grassie's successor.

The governing body also says its "long-term planning and strategy work" is on hold to allow the board to concentrate on navigating the coronavirus crisis and being "ready to rebuild once we can".