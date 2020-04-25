Quiz: How much do you know about rugby legend Jonathan Davies?

Jonathan Davies is a key part of the BBC's rugby coverage after a playing career representing Great Britain and Wales in both union and league.

In the latest Scrum V Classic, Wales' win against Scotland during their 1988 Triple Crown campaign will be shown on BBC One Wales on Saturday, 25 April from 13:15 BST. Jonathan Davies was one of Wales' stars in a thrilling game.

Jonathan Davies is one of the most recognised figures in world rugby.

Starting as a mercurial outside-half from west Wales he went on to captain his country before shocking the nation with a switch to rugby league.

After a successful career in the 13-a-side code he switched back to union before hanging up his boots to become one of the best known faces on TV.

Test your knowledge on his facts, feats and famous quotes.