Glasgow Warriors: Nick Frisby and Siua Halanukonuka to leave at end of season

Three of Nick Frisby's four tries for Glasgow have come this season

International duo Nick Frisby and Siua Halanukonuka are to leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of this season.

Australian scrum-half Frisby, 27, has made 21 appearances after joining from Bordeaux in summer 2018.

And 33-year-old Tonga tight-head Halanukonuka has played 33 games since arriving a year earlier, although a calf injury has kept him out this term.

"Nick and Siua are great men and have both given a lot to the club," Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie said.

With the Pro14 season currently suspended due to coronavrius, Scottish Rugby is to be part of talks on 5 May with sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick over a phased return to action.

Rennie is to depart at the end of the campaign, having agreed to replace Michael Cheika as Australia head coach, while coach Jason O'Halloran and lock Exeter Chiefs-bound Jonny Gray are also moving on.