Owen Jenkins: Wing signs long-term Dragons deal

Owen Jenkins scored three tries in 11 Dragons appearances before the season was suspended because of coronavirus

Wing Owen Jenkins has signed a new long-term deal to stay at Dragons.

The 26-year-old joined the Newport-based region at the start of 2019-20 after playing for Wales sevens in 40 World Rugby tournaments.

"Playing regional rugby has been my goal," said Jenkins.

"But I'm thankful for my time with Wales sevens as I wouldn't really have got this chance without them or had all the amazing experiences that playing sevens has given me."

Dragons boss Dean Ryan said of Jenkins, who is the son of former Wales hooker Garin: "Owen was given an opportunity with us at the start of the season and has taken it with both hands.

"He has developed his game in our environment and I'm looking forward to working with him when we return."

Welsh Rugby Union transition coach and former Wales sevens head coach Gareth Williams said: "It has been a key drive of the sevens programme over the past 10 years to develop players for international and regional rugby.

"Owen, through our close work with the regions, got an opportunity at the Dragons on loan and took full advantage of it."