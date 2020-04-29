Wayne Pivac: Wales coach says players will relish delayed Test programme

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales coach calls for global rugby season

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says his side will relish the prospect of a crowded international calendar later in the year.

Wales' summer tour to Japan and New Zealand looks set to be postponed because of the coronavirus.

Pivac's side could travel to face the All Blacks in October before hosting an autumn series in November.

"If you had to play six or seven Test matches over eight to 10 weeks they'd relish the opportunity," said Pivac.

Wales still have to finish their 2019 Six Nations campaign after the match against Scotland on 14 March was postponed because of the pandemic.

A Test in Japan on 27 June and two international matches against New Zealand on 4 and 11 of July are likely to be called off.

Wales also are due to host a scheduled November programme against Fiji, Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa, with a Six Nations-style tournament mooted as a replacement if the overseas sides can not travel.

"You could end up with the New Zealand matches, Scotland and a full autumn programme in a period of weeks," said Pivac.

"Every nation will be in the same boat, it's not that Wales would be singled out or have more games.

"That would be something new but talking to the players, they just want to get back as everybody does to some sort of normality."

Wales players in a huddle at a training session at an empty Principality Stadium on 13 March

Pivac insisted that would not be a rushed process after admitting some players had suffered coronavirus symptoms.

The Wales coach had previously said it had affected three of his squad but would not name the individuals.

"Some have picked up illness, it is about four or five players all told but nobody has been required to go to hospital," said Pivac.

"They have had symptoms like cough and temperature and have dealt with that at home and have come out the other side.

"What that is telling us that you can be the fittest bloke in the world but this thing is not going to discriminate. Young, fit athletes can pick it up like older people can.

"But we have been fortunate nobody has been seriously ill with the virus."

Pivac insists player welfare will take precedent.

"It won't be a question of going back and simply turning up for training and playing," said Pivac, who believes the players will need about five weeks together before they are ready for a match.

"One would imagine there will be testing involved because you are asking people to stay two metres apart and to play a game of rugby, and those two sentences don't go together."

Closed door conundrum

Wales could be asked to play behind closed doors initially, with WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips saying last week that matches may be taken away from the Principality Stadium, which is currently a field hospital with 2,000 beds.

"It is mind-blowing to think a number of weeks ago we were training at the Principality Stadium and our base in the Vale of Glamorgan and now they are both hospitals," said Pivac.

"It is a reality check and puts sports into perspective and rams home the enormity of what we are dealing with. These are unique times and amazing to see what has happened.

"Playing behind closed doors is interesting.

"Home advantage will be affected especially when you factor in 75,000 people gives you a few points and it becomes a bit of a fortress. Take the crowd out and it become more a neutral venue, a different environment.

"If the hospital is still there (at Principality Stadium) and we are back playing behind closed doors, we could be at another venue.

Principality Stadium to be hospital for as long as needed - Martyn Phillips

"You still have the game on television and it is a spectacle for people to view. We have contracts we need to see through so it is a starting point for rugby.

"Without crowds, ticket prices and hospitality it hurts financially but it could be staged first of all behind closed doors before going back to full crowds."

Pivac believes Wales can help lift the mood when rugby returns.

"It will be massive when we return because sport plays a huge part in our lives," said Pivac.

"Welsh rugby plays a massive part in the community. When you think about when we do get back to normality and play a Test match in front of 75,000 people, what that does to Cardiff is amazing.

"We can help put a smile on people's faces. It will be a special day when we do get back, I can assure you of that."