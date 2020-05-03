Fergus McFadden: Ireland & Leinster back to retire at the end of season

Fergus McFadden scored 10 tries in 34 Ireland appearances

Ireland and Leinster back Fergus McFadden will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old from Kildare made 34 appearances for his country, the last of which came against Wales in 2018, and won the Six Nations twice.

McFadden has played 184 times for Leinster, scoring 29 tries and winning three European Champions Cups.

"They say the best time to leave a party is when you're still having fun," he told his province.

"It's hard to put into words what a privilege it has been to have had such a long career playing for the team I grew up supporting and pulling on a green jersey.

"It has been a dream come true."

With the ability to play at centre and across the back three, McFadden's versatility made him a useful weapon in former head coach Joe Schmidt's Ireland set-up for several years.

He was part of the 2011 World Cup squad, and helped Ireland to Six Nations successes in 2014 and 2018.

The 2019-20 season is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens suspended until September at the earliest.

They also have a convincing lead at the top of the Pro14's Conference A, although there is no timeframe for the resumption of the competition.