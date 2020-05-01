Sale Sharks Women: Wales front-row forward Molly Kelly joins Premier 15s club

Sale and Exeter Chiefs have been given Premier 15s places from next season

Sale Sharks Women have signed former Firwood Waterloo Ladies front-row and Wales international Molly Kelly.

Kelly, 19, joined Firwood in 2018 and later made her Wales debut during the 2019 Six Nations.

Firwood lost their place in the Premier 15s in April while Sale were granted a place in the top flight of women's rugby from next season.

"I'm looking forward to getting involved in the high performance set up Sale have implemented," Kelly said.