Will Talbot-Davies extends Dragons deal until 2022

Talbot-Davies has made 11 Dragons appearances over the last two seasons

Dragons back Will Talbot-Davies has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the region until 2022.

The 22-year-old has come through the academy ranks and can play both wing and full-back.

"I've enjoyed my time so far at the Dragons and am delighted to re-sign with the club," he said.

"I can't wait to get back training with the boys and am very excited to be part of the club's progression in the future."

Dean Ryan, Dragons' director of rugby, said: "Will stepped up and did a good job for us this season with Jordan Williams unavailable.

"He became more settled in the side and you could see with every game he was growing in confidence."