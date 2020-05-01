Freddie Burns: Former England fly-half to leave Bath for Japan

Freddie Burns played both his first and final games for England against the All Blacks

Bath's former England fly-half Freddie Burns is to move to Japanese side Shokki Shuttles.

The 29-year-old has made 66 appearances since arriving from Leicester in 2017 and will leave the Rec at the end of his current contract.

The former Gloucester player won five international caps after making his debut against New Zealand in 2012.

"English rugby, for now, it's been a pleasure. Next stop @shokki_shuttles," Burns posted on his Instagram page.

"Feel immense pride to have played with, for and against the best players, clubs and supporters around. It's been one hell of a journey."

Burns played his final game for Bath in a 57-20 defeat by Exeter Chiefs on 7 March.

Rugby is currently suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper said: "It's always great to see a departing player move on with such exciting opportunities and a contract secured for the next stage of their career.

"We wish Freddie all the best at his new club and thank him for his contribution to ours."