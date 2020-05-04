Leicester Tigers: Adam Thompstone among eight more to leave Welford Road

Adam Thompstone joined Tigers from London Irish in 2012 and has made more than 100 appearances for the club

Leicester Tigers have continued their summer rebuilding by announcing winger Adam Thompstone as one of eight more players who will be leaving when their deals expire at the end of the season.

Fellow backs EW Viljoen and Joe Thomas are also moving on, as are forwards Tatafu Polota-Nau, Gaston Cortes, Sione Kalamafoni, Owen Hills, Will Spencer.

Steve Borthwick takes over as head coach from Geordan Murphy in July.

Murphy, who becomes director of rugby, thanked all those leaving.

"In their own way, over their own different periods of time, they have all added to the history of Leicester," Murphy told the club's website.

Tigers were 11th in the Premiership, the same position they finished in 2018-19. when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tigers had previously announced that England international Jonny May, Wales winger Jonah Holmes, Sam Harrison and Guy Thompson are leaving the club. and it has also been revealed that defence coach Phil Blake is moving on.

Scotland centre Matt Scott is to leave Edinburgh to join Leicester at the end of the season and Tigers have also agreed deals for centre Dan Kelly, locks Cameron Henderson, Oliver Chessum and .South African back-rower Cyle Brink.

"We have an exciting group of players from all over the rugby world joining ahead of the next campaign who we believe to be important additions," added Murphy.

"There is no overnight fix for what has been another disappointing campaign. We are not hiding from that fact.

"Those players we have signed and our existing squad members who have renewed their contracts and committed to this journey, as well as our under-18s making the step up ahead of next season, are all part of our long-term vision for Leicester Tigers."