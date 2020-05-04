Josh Turnbull: Wales forward takes Carmarthen Quins coaching role

Josh Turnbull of Cardiff Blues
Josh Turnbull joined Cardiff Blues from Scarlets in 2014

Josh Turnbull has joined the coaching staff at Carmarthen Quins on a part-time basis.

The 10-cap Wales forward will continue to play for Cardiff Blues and will work with Carmarthen when his other rugby commitments allow.

The 32-tear-old signed a new "long-term" deal with Blues in December 2019.

Turnbull will assist new Quins head coach Craig Evans, who has taken over the Indigo Group Premiership club reins from ex-Wales hooker Emyr Phillips.

