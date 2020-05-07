Rugby quiz: Can you name Wales' starting XV v England in 1999

Max Boyce was there of course, but can you remember the team?

This weekend there is another chance to relive a classic match from the archive, as BBC Wales brings you a series of great sporting moments to fill the void left by the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Sunday. 11 April 1999 Wales' home game against England was played at Wembley during the construction of the Millennium Stadium.

It turned out to be a real thriller and you can enjoy the game on BBC One Wales at 13.15 BST on Saturday, 9 May.

It will also be on iPlayer and the BBC Sport Wales website and app along with live text coverage, so you can immerse yourself in the whole experience.

But first can you name Wales' starting team for that game 21 years ago? You've got three minutes!