Dorian Jones: Ex-Dragon Jones signs on for more in France

Dorian Jones is the son of former Dragons boss Kingsley

Former Dragons fly-half Dorian Jones has signed for another two years with French second division side Soyaux-Angouleme.

Jones, 27, has already completed a two-year stint in Angouleme, although it was cut short by the coronavirus lockdown in France.

"I've really enjoyed it, they've welcomed me with open arms and they've been brilliant to me," said Jones.

Jones scored 132 points as his club finished seventh of 16 clubs in Pro D2.

He and Vannes lock Carwyn Jones were left as the only two Welsh professionals in the top two divisions of French rugby after Rhys Webb's acrimonious departure from Toulon.

The situation is a sharp contrast to the early 2010s, when Parisian club Racing 92 had Wales' Jamie Roberts, Mike Phillips, Luke Charteris and Dan Lydiate.

Webb came under verbal attack from Toulon's then-owner Mourad Boudjellal, and did not play for them after December 2019.

"I understand a lot of the things Rhys Webb said," Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"But I'm really enjoying my rugby and there's a real home feeling there. I feel as though I'm playing back in Ebbw Vale, everyone's so friendly."

Jones headed to France at the end of a five-year stint with the Dragons, where he made 66 appearances and scored 208 points, before a brief stint on loan at Worcester Warriors.

He was on holiday in Dubai when the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic became apparent, and was advised by Angouleme to return directly to the UK just before the strict French lockdown took effect.

"The lockdown is very serious. There are fines issued for being out on the street, and if you do go shopping you have to have a paper signed to say that's where you've been. You can't be more than three kilometres from your home," said Jones.

The professional league season in France has now been scrapped after a government ban on sport until at least September, but Jones is thankful he can at least run and cycle in the hills above his Brynmawr home while he waits for the call to return to western France.

"It's disappointing because we were in with a chance of making the play-offs [for a Top14 place], but we can start focusing on next season.

"They're taking the virus very seriously to be fair, but they're rugby crazy and I'm getting numerous messages online asking: 'When will the game return?'

"They're desperate for it to return, but they are being very serious and taking the right [health] precautions."